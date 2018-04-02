Amphenol (APH) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

APH has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

APH traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.05. 1,324,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,398. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $26,311.32, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $920,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Lord sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $124,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,152.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,118,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,854,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,658 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,058,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 500,762 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amphenol by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,607,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,160,000 after acquiring an additional 480,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $35,814,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $32,058,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

