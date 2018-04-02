Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Ternium SA (TX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 312,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Ternium as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TX stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,513.40, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.10. Ternium SA has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $39.48.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts expect that Ternium SA will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank set a $43.00 price objective on Ternium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Ternium SA manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products.

