Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 288,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 211.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 31.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

CFFN stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1,707.20, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.46. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

