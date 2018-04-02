Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 39,976 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 6,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.34, for a total value of $438,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.50 per share, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,800 shares of company stock worth $1,794,184 and sold 12,979 shares worth $3,381,250. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HII shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Bank of America set a $335.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.67.

HII opened at $257.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11,544.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $183.42 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company’s business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy.

