Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 82,421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 34,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of UBA opened at $19.30 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $745.91, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-takes-position-in-urstadt-biddle-properties-inc-uba.html.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.