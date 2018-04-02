Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Position Boosted by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 28.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,040 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,856 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 0.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,681 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $49,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $60.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32,167.55, a P/E ratio of -30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

