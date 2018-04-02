Analog Devices (ADI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James Financial

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

ADI traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33,700.20, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $98.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $226,301.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $494,125.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,882 shares of company stock worth $6,709,552 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 91.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3,884.2% in the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

