Analysts Anticipate Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.02. Acorda Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,012.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.27). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.10 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.51.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

In other news, insider David Lawrence sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $854,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, including Ampyra (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 milligram (mg), a treatment to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

