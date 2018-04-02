Analysts Anticipate Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.06. Anadarko Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anadarko Petroleum.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group set a $61.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $71.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $70.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APC traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $57.58. 2,130,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,561,532. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32,167.55, a P/E ratio of -29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.02%.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

