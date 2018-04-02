Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.79. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.06 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

AWI opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2,989.82, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc (AWI) is a global producer of ceiling systems. The Company owns and operates the Building Products (Ceilings) segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells ceiling systems (primarily mineral fiber, fiberglass wool and metal) around the world. Its products are used in commercial and institutional buildings.

