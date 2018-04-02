Analysts Anticipate Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) to report sales of $116.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.00 million and the lowest is $116.41 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $106.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $116.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.30 million to $499.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $569.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $556.50 million to $582.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.41 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,544. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,392.23, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,049,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 536,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 116,845 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 627,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) provides banking services and wealth management services. The Bank’s geographic segments include Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, where its banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, where it offers specialized financial services.

