Analysts Anticipate Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $582.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report sales of $582.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $586.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $572.12 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $563.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $582.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAKE. BidaskClub cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

CAKE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.85. 823,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,856. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2,196.31, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 5,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $274,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,504,000 after purchasing an additional 869,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 74,729 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,698,000 after purchasing an additional 106,475 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. As of March 2, 2017, the Company operated 208 Company-owned restaurants: 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark and one under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other.

