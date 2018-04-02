Analysts Anticipate Criteo SA (CRTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.42. Criteo also reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.47. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on Criteo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.35.

In other news, CEO Eric Eichmann sold 7,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $177,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $31,247.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,468,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,954,000 after acquiring an additional 253,120 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,405,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,610,000 after acquiring an additional 51,370 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,150,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,244,000 after acquiring an additional 213,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,953,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,826,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,771,000 after acquiring an additional 244,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Criteo stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 387,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,981.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82. Criteo has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/analysts-anticipate-criteo-sa-crto-will-announce-earnings-of-0-46-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.