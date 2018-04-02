Analysts Anticipate Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Embraer reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Embraer.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Embraer by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 254,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Embraer by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Embraer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 555,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Embraer by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,115,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,267,000 after purchasing an additional 531,605 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 492,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,774.64, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Embraer has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $28.55.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/analysts-anticipate-embraer-s-a-erj-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-1-12-billion.html.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embraer (ERJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.