Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report sales of $212.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.20 million and the highest is $216.52 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $369.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $212.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.40 million to $895.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $744.51 million per share, with estimates ranging from $721.60 million to $775.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $294.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Jack in the Box from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.62.

In related news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $55,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,596 shares of company stock valued at $225,544 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 597.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JACK traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 374,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,655. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77. The stock has a market cap of $2,519.98, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.16 Million” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/analysts-anticipate-jack-in-the-box-inc-jack-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-212-16-million.html.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.