Analysts Anticipate McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 138 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on MGRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

MGRC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $53.72. 305,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,637. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $1,292.07, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In related news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $103,635.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $273,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,232. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,511 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 38,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 156.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp is a diversified business-to-business rental company. The Company operates through four business segments: modular building and portable storage segment (Mobile Modular); electronic test equipment segment (TRS-RenTelco); a subsidiary providing containment solutions for the storage of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids and solids segment (Adler Tanks), and a subsidiary classroom manufacturing business selling modular buildings used primarily as classrooms in California (Enviroplex).

