Analysts Anticipate Old Republic International (ORI) to Post $0.40 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Old Republic International an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 200,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 21,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5,777.50, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.25. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $22.34.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

