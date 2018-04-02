Analysts Anticipate Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.57. Orion Engineered Carbons reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Engineered Carbons.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $339.76 million for the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 123.23% and a net margin of 5.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on OEC shares. Northcoast Research set a $35.00 price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

OEC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,616.11, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,275,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after buying an additional 1,901,424 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 760.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after buying an additional 652,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

