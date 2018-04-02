Analysts Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (RHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $284.06 Million

Brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:RHP) to announce $284.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.66 million and the highest is $287.40 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $276.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $284.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $345.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.81 per share, with a total value of $454,480.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHP traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $75.97. 337,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,886. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $57.78 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,965.57, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.15%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince Georges County, Maryland.

