Analysts Anticipate TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will report $8.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.45 billion and the highest is $8.61 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $7.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.74 billion to $38.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $39.36 billion to $40.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $92.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $98.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.30.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $82,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,794.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 43,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $3,603,785.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,098 shares in the company, valued at $24,636,589.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,855 shares of company stock worth $6,502,443. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 185.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,358 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.41. 5,774,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,818. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $84.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51,475.79, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

