Analysts Anticipate Trex Company Inc (TREX) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Trex reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $122.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

TREX traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,471. Trex has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $120.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3,200.94, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 2.24.

Trex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback 2,900,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $123,733.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,276.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.79, for a total transaction of $259,576.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at $854,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,355 shares of company stock worth $4,219,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing products. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand name Trex and are manufactured in the United States. It offers a set of outdoor living products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing and outdoor lighting categories.

