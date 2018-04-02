Analysts Anticipate Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Announce $1.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. Wynn Resorts posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $11.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The casino operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 100.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $228.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.20.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen A. Wynn sold 4,104,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $738,899,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,104 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,570 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.00. 2,560,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $112.91 and a fifty-two week high of $203.63. The company has a market cap of $18,811.73, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

