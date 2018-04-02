Analysts Expect Anthem Inc (ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to post sales of $22.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.40 billion. Anthem posted sales of $22.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $22.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.02 billion to $92.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $96.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $95.31 billion to $97.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 14,429 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $3,314,052.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,596.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 20,455 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total transaction of $4,688,899.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,175 shares of company stock worth $52,201,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem (NYSE ANTM) opened at $215.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55,141.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. Anthem has a twelve month low of $158.66 and a twelve month high of $267.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.89%.

Anthem announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

