Analysts Expect The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings. The Rubicon Project posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Rubicon Project.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 99.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million.

RUBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

RUBI opened at $1.80 on Friday. The Rubicon Project has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $6.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video; utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory and real-time bidding (RTB), and across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards.

