Analysts Expect Tyson Foods (TSN) to Announce $1.41 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) will announce $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.30. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Jeffrey K. Schomburger bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.83 per share, with a total value of $202,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 7,800 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $589,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 38,096 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 225,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 103,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $73.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26,933.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $84.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/analysts-expect-tyson-foods-tsn-to-announce-1-41-eps.html.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.