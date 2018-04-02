Analysts Set $33.00 Price Target for Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI)

Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Financial Institutions’ rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $33.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Financial Institutions an industry rank of 168 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Hovde Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Financial Institutions to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.35. 36,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,345. The firm has a market cap of $471.57, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $35.35.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 9.07%. sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,189.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,999 shares in the company, valued at $526,119.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set $33.00 Price Target for Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/analysts-set-33-00-price-target-for-financial-institutions-inc-fisi-updated.html.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Financial Institutions (FISI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.