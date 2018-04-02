Analysts Set Celgene Co. (CELG) Target Price at $125.87

Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, insider Mark J. Alles acquired 3,260 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,441,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $887,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,947.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,962,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,181,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,556,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,539,407,000 after purchasing an additional 98,943 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,410,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,210,000 after purchasing an additional 343,340 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,595,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $86.85. 2,160,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995,038. Celgene has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $67,101.59, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

