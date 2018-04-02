Analysts Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (EGLE) Price Target at $6.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:EGLE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5,708.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGLE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. 164,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,847. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.34 million. research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

