Resolute Energy Corp (REN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) – Imperial Capital cut their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Resolute Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Resolute Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

REN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resolute Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Resolute Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

NYSE:REN opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.40. The firm has a market cap of $779.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.50 and a beta of 3.33. Resolute Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REN. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,683,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 33.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,816,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,926,000 after buying an additional 453,251 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 504,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after buying an additional 395,659 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the third quarter valued at about $9,130,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,639,000.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

