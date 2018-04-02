Analysts Set Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Target Price at $9.25

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

OCSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet cut Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.85, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.29. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. research analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -207.40%.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 162,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,262,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Ruben acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 317,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSI. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,266,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at $7,872,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at $5,112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at $3,014,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at $2,609,000. 26.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

