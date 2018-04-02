Analysts Set Orbital ATK (OA) PT at $125.80

Shares of Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital ATK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. FIG Partners raised Orbital ATK to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orbital ATK from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of OA stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $132.59. The company had a trading volume of 246,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7,646.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.24. Orbital ATK has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $134.59.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Orbital ATK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Orbital ATK will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Orbital ATK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

In other Orbital ATK news, Director Harrison H. Schmitt sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total value of $32,857.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,288 shares of company stock worth $433,230 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Orbital ATK in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital ATK during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital ATK during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital ATK during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital ATK during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orbital ATK Company Profile

Orbital ATK, Inc develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the U.S. Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, and Space Systems Group.

