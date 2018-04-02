Shares of Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. GMP Securities dropped their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, March 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

Get Painted Pony Energy alerts:

Painted Pony Energy (PONY) traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,930. Painted Pony Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$5.88. The company has a market cap of $313.94, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set Painted Pony Energy Ltd (PONY) PT at $3.20” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/analysts-set-painted-pony-energy-ltd-pony-pt-at-3-20-updated.html.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.