Analysts Set Pool Co. (POOL) Price Target at $147.60

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.60.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens set a $160.00 price objective on Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Pool stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.22. The stock had a trading volume of 496,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,741. The firm has a market cap of $5,785.52, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.87. Pool has a twelve month low of $97.25 and a twelve month high of $150.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $510.18 million during the quarter. Pool had a return on equity of 70.46% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Pool will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $943,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,110.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $5,838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,370,755.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,200 shares of company stock valued at $19,628,348. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. The Company is a distributor of irrigation and landscape products in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 344 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia, through its four distribution networks, including SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Products (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon) and National Pool Tile (NPT).

