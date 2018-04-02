Analysts Set Sanchez Energy Corp (SN) Target Price at $8.17

Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Sanchez Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Sanchez Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,323. The firm has a market cap of $265.55, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.74. Sanchez Energy has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.12.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.20 million. Sanchez Energy’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Sanchez Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Kopel sold 7,960 shares of Sanchez Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $44,655.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,227.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 19,618 shares of Sanchez Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $58,461.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,826,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,046.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,297 shares of company stock valued at $913,312. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sanchez Energy by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sanchez Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sanchez Energy by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanchez Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanchez Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of the United States onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The Company primarily focuses on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The Company also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

