Analysts Set SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CLSA cut SK Telecom from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut SK Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of SK Telecom stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,648. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15,697.96, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications in Korea. The Company is engaged in the commercial development and implementation of wireless and fixed-line technologies and services, as well as develop its platforms, including Internet of things (IoT) solutions, lifestyle enhancement and advanced media.

