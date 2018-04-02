Analysts Set Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) Price Target at $11.45

Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Smart & Final Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Smart & Final Stores from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Scott R. Drew sold 36,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $328,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFS. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,433,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 545,814 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,061,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after purchasing an additional 448,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 1,762.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 455,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 430,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 929,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Smart & Final Stores (SFS) traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.25. 1,074,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,654. Smart & Final Stores has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $457.67, a PE ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Smart & Final Stores had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc is a food retailer. The Company is engaged in the business of selling fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, together with foodservice, packaging and janitorial products. The Company operates through two segments: Smart & Final, and Cash and Carry. The Smart & Final segment focuses on both household and business customers.

