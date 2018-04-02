Analysts Set Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Target Price at $106.25

Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisign to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Verisign by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of Verisign (NASDAQ VRSN) traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,353. Verisign has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $127.24. The stock has a market cap of $11,603.96, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.41.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.93 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Verisign will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $586.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

