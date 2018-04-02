Analysts Set Wells Fargo (WFC) Price Target at $62.71

Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS set a $63.00 price objective on Wells Fargo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo by 1.9% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.35. 17,000,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,223,863. Wells Fargo has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $255,643.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Wells Fargo’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

