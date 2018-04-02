Analysts Set WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) Price Target at $58.00

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSFS. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WSFS Financial to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Merion Capital Group lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,504.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.89 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Geraghty sold 14,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $729,116.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,507.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $169,326.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,329.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,611. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,990,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,497,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,649,000 after buying an additional 57,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 36,426 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 919,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after buying an additional 42,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 425,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s subsidiary is Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB (WSFS Bank or the Bank), which is the bank and trust company. It operates in three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

