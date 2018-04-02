Analyzing Am�rica M�vil (AMOV) and T-Mobile Us (PCS)

Am�rica M�vil (NYSE: AMOV) and T-Mobile Us (NYSE:PCS) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Am�rica M�vil and T-Mobile Us, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Am�rica M�vil 0 2 0 0 2.00 T-Mobile Us 0 1 6 0 2.86

Am�rica M�vil presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. T-Mobile Us has a consensus price target of $72.29, indicating a potential upside of 510.52%. Given T-Mobile Us’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe T-Mobile Us is more favorable than Am�rica M�vil.

Profitability

This table compares Am�rica M�vil and T-Mobile Us’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Am�rica M�vil -4.40% -23.79% -3.24% T-Mobile Us N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Am�rica M�vil and T-Mobile Us’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Am�rica M�vil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A T-Mobile Us N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

T-Mobile Us beats Am�rica M�vil on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

Am�rica M�vil Company Profile

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services. In addition, it offers satellite pay television (TV) services through direct-to-home technology through Claro TV brand; and cable TV through Net Serviços brand. Further, the company sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and telephone directories, publishing, call center, wireless security, advertising, media, software development, mobile payment, machine-to-machine, mobile banking, virtual private network, video call, and personal communications services. Additionally, it sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. The company sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

MetroPCS Communications, Inc. (MetroPCS Communications) is a facilities-based wireless broadband mobile communications provider in the United States, including the Atlanta, Boston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando/Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Tampa/Sarasota metropolitan areas. It offers wireless broadband mobile services under the MetroPCS brand in selected metropolitan areas in the United States. It provides a variety of wireless broadband mobile communications services to its customers on a no long-term contract, paid-in-advance basis. As of December 31, 2011, it had over 9.3 million customers. All of its services are provided through wholly owned subsidiaries of MetroPCS Wireless, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MetroPCS Communications. In January 2011, it introduced long term evolution (4G LTE) service plans.

