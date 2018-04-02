ANA (ALNPY) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

ANA (OTCMKTS: ALNPY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ANA to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ANA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ANA has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ANA pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 34.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA N/A N/A N/A ANA Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ANA and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 1 0 0 2.00 ANA Competitors 713 2104 1756 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential downside of 1.49%. Given ANA’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ANA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANA and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $16.33 billion $919.09 million N/A ANA Competitors $13.04 billion $1.05 billion 18.59

ANA has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals.

Summary

ANA rivals beat ANA on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. is a holding company. The Company operates as an aviation company with global operations. Its segments include Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade and Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation business comprises domestic passenger operations, international passenger operations, and cargo and mail operations. The Airline Related business includes airport ground services, aircraft maintenance, vehicle maintenance, cargo and logistics, in-flight catering and call centers, as well as commission work from airlines outside the group. The Travel Services segment offers a range of travel services, including travel packages, such as ANA Sky Holiday for domestic travel, and ANA Hallo Tour and ANA Wonder Earth for international travel. The Trade and Retail segment is involved in aircraft parts procurement, aircraft import/export, leasing and sales, planning and procurement for in-flight services and merchandise sales and airport retail operations.

