Contrasting Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) & XenoPort (NASDAQ:XNPT)

XenoPort (NASDAQ: XNPT) and Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Aralez Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Aralez Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XenoPort and Aralez Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XenoPort N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aralez Pharmaceuticals $105.95 million 0.95 -$125.20 million ($1.20) -1.25

XenoPort has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aralez Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for XenoPort and Aralez Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XenoPort 0 0 0 0 N/A Aralez Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Aralez Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aralez Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than XenoPort.

Profitability

This table compares XenoPort and Aralez Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XenoPort -103.12% -414.36% -37.19% Aralez Pharmaceuticals -118.18% -170.42% -21.75%

Summary

Aralez Pharmaceuticals beats XenoPort on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

XenoPort Company Profile

XenoPort, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on commercializing HORIZANT (gabapentin enacarbil) Extended-Release Tablets in the United States. The Company’s segment is the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of neurological and other disorders. Its development-stage product candidates include XP23829, XP21279 and arbaclofen placarbil. HORIZANT has been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of moderate-to-severe primary restless legs syndrome in adults and for the management of postherpetic neuralgia in adults. XP23829 is a fumaric acid ester compound and a prodrug of metabolite monomethyl fumarate being developed for the treatment for patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque-type psoriasis and/or patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. XP21279 is a Transported Prodrug of levodopa being developed for the treatment for patients with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products primarily in cardiovascular disease, pain, and other specialty areas. It offers Yosprala for patients who require aspirin for secondary prevention of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia; Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients; Cambia, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the acute treatment of migraine attacks; Fiorinal and Fiorinal C for the relief of tension type headaches; and Soriatane for the treatment of severe psoriasis and other disorders of keratinization. It also markets Bezalip SR, a pan-peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor activator to treat hyperlipidemia, as well as to increase insulin sensitivity and decrease blood glucose levels for the patients with metabolic syndrome; Proferrin, an iron supplement; and Blexten, an antihistamine drug for the symptomatic relief of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria. In addition, it commercializes Yosprala for the secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease in patients at risk for gastric ulcers. Further, its out-licensed products include VIMOVO for the relief of the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis, as well as to decrease the risk of developing gastric ulcers in patients at risk of developing NSAID-associated gastric ulcers; and Treximet, a migraine medicine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

