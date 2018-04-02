Contrasting CAE (CAE) and The Competition

CAE (NYSE: CAE) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CAE to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAE and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.06 billion $191.59 million 23.44 CAE Competitors $790.38 million $37.39 million 5.39

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. CAE is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

CAE has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CAE pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. CAE pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CAE has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CAE lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 11.31% 13.03% 5.20% CAE Competitors -0.27% -139.09% 17.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CAE and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 2 2 0 2.50 CAE Competitors 43 271 450 11 2.55

CAE currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.79%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 22.37%. Given CAE’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CAE has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

CAE beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About CAE

CAE Inc. provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Company is a training systems integrator for defense forces across the air, land and sea domains, and for government and civil security organizations responsible for public safety. The Company designs, manufactures and markets simulators, simulation center management solutions and courseware for training of medical and allied healthcare students and clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals and defense organizations across the world.

