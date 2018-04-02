Reviewing Dexcom (DXCM) and Palomar Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:PMTI)

Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Palomar Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:PMTI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Dexcom has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dexcom and Palomar Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dexcom -6.99% -13.99% -6.67% Palomar Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dexcom and Palomar Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dexcom $718.50 million 8.98 -$50.20 million ($0.58) -127.86 Palomar Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Palomar Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dexcom.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dexcom and Palomar Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dexcom 1 5 14 0 2.65 Palomar Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dexcom currently has a consensus target price of $68.68, indicating a potential downside of 7.39%. Given Dexcom’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dexcom is more favorable than Palomar Medical Technologies.

Summary

Palomar Medical Technologies beats Dexcom on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dexcom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Palomar Medical Technologies Company Profile

Palomar Medical Technologies, Inc. (Palomar) is a researcher and developer of aesthetic light-based systems for hair removal and other cosmetic procedures, including both lasers and high powered lamps. The Company offers a range of products based on technologies that include, but are not limited to: hair removal; body sculpting, including laser-assisted liposuction; removal of vascular lesions, such as rosacea, spider veins, port wine stains and hemangiomas; wrinkle reduction; removal of leg veins; removal of benign pigmented lesions, such as age and sun spots, freckles and melasma; tattoo removal; acne treatment; skin resurfacing, pseudofolliculitis barbae (PFB) treatment; treatment of red pigmentation in hypertrophic and keloid scars; treatment of verrucae, skin tags and seborrheic keratosis; skin tightening through soft tissue coagulation; scars, and other skin treatments. In June 2013, Cynosure Inc announced the completion of its acquisition of Palomar Medical Technologies Inc.

