Analyzing Everi (EVRI) & Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Everi has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everi and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 3 0 3.00 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Everi presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 66.41%. Consumer Portfolio Services has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.15%. Given Everi’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Everi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everi and Consumer Portfolio Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $974.95 million 0.44 -$51.90 million ($0.31) -20.68 Consumer Portfolio Services $434.38 million 0.19 $3.76 million $0.80 4.71

Consumer Portfolio Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everi. Everi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consumer Portfolio Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Everi and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi -5.30% N/A -1.68% Consumer Portfolio Services 0.87% 9.88% 0.77%

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Everi on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, including Everi Games Holding Inc. (Everi Games Holding) and Everi Payments Inc. (Everi Payments or Payments). The Company operates through two segments: Games and Payments. The Company provides video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payments solutions, and compliance and efficiency software. Its games segment provides solutions directly to gaming establishments to offer its patrons gaming entertainment related experiences. The Payments segment provides solutions directly to gaming establishments to offer their patrons cash access related services and products, including access to cash at gaming facilities through automatic teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions and point of sale debit card transactions.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

