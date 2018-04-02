Braskem (BAK) & Marathon Oil (MRO) Critical Comparison

Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marathon Oil and Braskem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $4.77 billion 2.73 -$5.72 billion ($0.38) -40.34 Braskem $18.26 billion 0.61 $1.28 billion $3.20 8.68

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braskem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil -120.11% -2.24% -1.16% Braskem 7.61% 70.61% 7.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Oil and Braskem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 10 11 0 2.52 Braskem 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marathon Oil presently has a consensus target price of $18.54, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Braskem.

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Braskem pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Marathon Oil pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Braskem pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Braskem beats Marathon Oil on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas outside of North America, and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and methanol, in Equatorial Guinea (E.G.). The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada, and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, para-xylene, and toluene; fuels, including automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary butyl ether, and methyl tertiary butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; and aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenates solvents, as well as specialties, such as isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins. This segment also supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other products to second-generation producers. Its Polyolefins segment produces polyethylene, including LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene, and EVA; green polyethylene from renewable resources; and polypropylene. This segment's products are used in plastic films for food and industrial packaging; bottles, shopping bags, and other consumer goods containers; automotive parts; engineering and infra-structure goods; and household appliances. Its Vinyls segment produces polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, chlorine, hydrogen, caustic soda flake, and sodium hypochlorite. The company's USA and Europe segment produces polypropylene in the United States and Germany. Braskem S.A.'s Mexico segment produces, operates, and sells ethylene, HDPE, and LDPE in Mexico. It also imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

