Analyzing News (NWSA) & The Competition

News (NASDAQ: NWSA) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Newspapers” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare News to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get News alerts:

News pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. News pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Newspapers” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 90.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

News has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, News’ peers have a beta of 1.58, meaning that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of News shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Newspapers” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of News shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Newspapers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for News and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score News 0 1 2 0 2.67 News Competitors 36 175 320 8 2.56

News currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.32%. As a group, “Newspapers” companies have a potential upside of 4.64%. Given News’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe News is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares News and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio News $8.14 billion -$738.00 million 42.81 News Competitors $4.85 billion $139.19 million 22.46

News has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. News is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares News and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News -5.41% 2.52% 1.94% News Competitors 5.23% 9.64% 3.40%

Summary

News beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

News Company Profile

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au. The Company is a developing provider of digital education content, assessment and delivery services. The Company’s business component includes News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, Amplify and Foxtel. In July 2014, it completed the acquisition of Harlequin Enterprises from Torstar Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.