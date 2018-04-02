Head-To-Head Review: Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) versus The Competition

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE: QES) is one of 30 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Quintana Energy Services to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Quintana Energy Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quintana Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Quintana Energy Services Competitors -4.65% -0.24% -1.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quintana Energy Services and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quintana Energy Services N/A N/A -195.00 Quintana Energy Services Competitors $3.83 billion $63.66 million -6.25

Quintana Energy Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Quintana Energy Services. Quintana Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quintana Energy Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quintana Energy Services 0 1 5 0 2.83 Quintana Energy Services Competitors 235 1118 1700 75 2.52

Quintana Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 29.23%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.84%. Given Quintana Energy Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quintana Energy Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quintana Energy Services rivals beat Quintana Energy Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc. is a provider of oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas throughout the United States. The Company’s business segments include Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services enable efficient drilling and guidance of the horizontal section of a wellbore are using its technologically-advanced fleet of downhole motors and 117 MWD kits. The Pressure Pumping Services, which includes hydraulic fracturing, cementing and acidizing services, and such services are supported by a pressure pumping fleet of 236,125 HHP. The Wireline Servicesincludes 50 wireline units providing a range of pump-down services in support of unconventional completions, and cased-hole wireline services enabling reservoir characterization.

