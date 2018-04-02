Gazprom PAO (OGZPY) versus SandRidge Energy (SD) Critical Survey

Gazprom PAO (OTCMKTS: OGZPY) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Gazprom PAO has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gazprom PAO and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazprom PAO 0 2 0 0 2.00 SandRidge Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

SandRidge Energy has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.73%. Given SandRidge Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SandRidge Energy is more favorable than Gazprom PAO.

Profitability

This table compares Gazprom PAO and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazprom PAO N/A N/A N/A SandRidge Energy 13.17% 6.18% 4.68%

Dividends

Gazprom PAO pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SandRidge Energy does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gazprom PAO and SandRidge Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazprom PAO $91.67 billion 0.06 $14.27 billion N/A N/A SandRidge Energy $357.30 million 1.45 $47.06 million $1.61 9.01

Gazprom PAO has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Gazprom PAO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Gazprom PAO on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazprom PAO Company Profile

Gazprom PAO operates gas pipeline systems. The Company’s principal activities include exploration and production of gas; transportation of gas; sales of gas within the Russian Federation and abroad; gas storage; production of crude oil and gas condensate; processing of oil, gas condensate and other hydrocarbons, and sales of refined products, and electric and heat energy generation and sales. The Company’s segments include Production of gas, Transportation, Distribution of gas, Gas storage, Production of crude oil and gas condensate, Refining, Electric and heat energy generation and sales, and Other. The Production of gas segment is engaged in the exploration and production of gas. The Transportation segment is engaged in the transportation of gas. The Distribution of gas segment is engaged in the sales of gas within the Russian Federation and abroad. The Gas storage segment is engaged in the storage of extracted and purchased gas in underground gas storages.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It operates through two segments: exploration and production, which is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties and includes its proportionate share of the activities of the SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and SandRidge Permian Trust (the Royalty Trusts), and midstream services, which coordinates the delivery of electricity to its exploration and production operations in the Mid-Continent. It focuses on exploration and production activities in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. It owns and operates additional interests in west Texas. It also operates businesses and infrastructure systems, including a saltwater gathering and disposal system, and an electrical transmission system.

