Contrasting ARI Network Services (ARIS) & Sapient (NASDAQ:SAPE)

ARI Network Services (NASDAQ: ARIS) and Sapient (NASDAQ:SAPE) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ARI Network Services and Sapient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARI Network Services 11.55% 18.27% 9.56% Sapient 6.13% 14.00% 8.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of ARI Network Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of ARI Network Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ARI Network Services and Sapient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARI Network Services 1 1 0 0 1.50 Sapient 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

ARI Network Services has a beta of -1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapient has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARI Network Services and Sapient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Summary

ARI Network Services beats Sapient on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARI Network Services

ARI Network Services, Inc. (ARI) provides Website, software and data solutions. The Company’s solutions include Lead Generation and eCommerce Websites, eCatalogs, Business Management Software, Digital Marketing Services. It offers a menu of Website add-ons, including a mobile inventory management application, third-party inventory integrations and business management integrations. Its eCatalog solutions offer access to its library of electronic product content through a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) solutions. Its Business Management Software solutions are offered in the automotive tire and wheel aftermarket (ATW) aftermarket under the TCS Technologies, an ARI Company brand name. ARI’s Digital Marketing Services include search engine optimization, e-mail marketing, search engine marketing (PPC), online reputation management and online directory management. The Company’s other solutions include software, professional services and hosting services.

About Sapient

Sapient Corporation (Sapient) is a global services company, which helps clients leverage marketing and technology to transform their businesses. The Company operates in three business units: SapientNitro, Sapient Global Markets, and Sapient Government Services. SapientNitro provides integrated marketing and creative services, Web and interactive development, advertising, media planning and buying, strategic planning and marketing analytics, multi-channel commerce strategy and solutions, including a focus on mobile, and content and asset management strategies and solutions. Through this business unit, it combines multi-channel marketing and commerce. Sapient Global Markets provides integrated advisory, program management, analytics, technology and operations services to capital and commodity markets. Sapient Government Services provides consulting, technology, and marketing services to the United States government agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

